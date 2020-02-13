Admirals Shoot Down Stars

Milwaukee, WI - Alex Carrier and Cole Schneider lit the lamp for Milwaukee, while Troy Grosenick stopped 29 of 30 shots to earn the victory as the Admirals topped the Texas Stars 2-1 on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

The win snapped a brief two-game losing streak for Milwaukee, who continue to lead the AHL with 75 points on a 34-9-4-3 record.

Texas got the on the board first when Gavin Bayreuther shot from the high slot found its way through traffic and clanked off the right post 8:55 into the first.

Milwaukee tied the game up on a similar shot from Carrier, who picked up his fifth goal of the season on the play. Carrier took a pass off the boards at the point from Tanner Jeannot and skated to the top of the right circle before firing a wrister that went post-and-in just over three minutes into the sandwich frame.

The score stayed knotted at one until the 8:37 mark of the third period, when Cole Schneider had an easy tap-in goal, courtesy of a deflection off Tommy Novak's face. The play started with a turnover in the Texas zone, which Daniel Carr picked up and sent a pass through the slot to Novak. However, the puck was deflected by the Stars Joel Hanley and hit Novak in the face. Luckily the puck dropped down to the ice right in front of him and he slid a pass to Schneider, who was wide open for an easy goal.

Grosenick, who improved his record to 18-5-2 on the season, and the Ads held off a late charge from the Stars, which included a penalty kill and a pulled Texas goalie over the final four minutes of the contest.

The Admirals head out on a brief three-game roadtrip beginning tomorrow night in Chicago against the Wolves. The Ads don't return home until next Wednesday night when they play host to the Iowa Wild at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

