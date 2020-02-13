Coyotes Recall Hayton; Assign Ness to Tucson
February 13, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled forward Barrett Hayton from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The Coyotes have also assigned defenseman Aaron Ness to the Roadrunners.
The 19-year-old Hayton registered 1-4-5 in five games with Tucson. He's also recorded 1-3-4 and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 14 games with the Coyotes this season. Hayton became the seventh youngest player (19 years, 123 days) in Coyotes history to make his NHL debut on October 10, 2019 against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Kitchener, ON was captain of Team Canada for the 2020 World Junior Championship and helped Canada capture the gold medal by scoring the game-tying goal in the third period in the final against Russia. Hayton recorded 6-6-12 in seven games, finishing second in scoring for the tournament.
Hayton was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the first round (5th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
The 5-foot-10, 184-pound Ness has recorded one assist in 21 games with the Coyotes this season. He has also collected 2-5-7 with 14 PIM in 15 games with the Roadrunners.
