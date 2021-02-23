Moose Take Down Rocket in OT

February 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (3-2-0-0) were on the winning end of a 3-2 overtime decision against the Laval Rocket (3-1-1-0) on Monday night at Bell Centre in Montreal, Que. With 6:42 off the clock, Jesse Ylonen tried to send the puck around the boards however missed his target and sent a shot into his own net. Ville Heinola was credited with the unassisted goal and marked his first career AHL tally. The Moose were awarded two power play opportunities during the period but were unable to capitalize.

At 7:23 in the second period, Corey Schueneman wound up from the blue line and tied the game 1-1. With a minute left in the second frame, Otto Leskinen scored for the Rocket giving the club the 2-1 lead. Laval outshot Manitoba by a 21-5 margin during the second period.

Just 15 seconds into the third period, Jeff Malott tracked down a bouncing puck and blasted a shot past Laval netminder Vasily Demchenko tying the game at two. Both clubs saw high-chance opportunities to get the go-ahead goal during the third period. With 4:55 remaining, Cole Perfetti found Leon Gawanke open in front of the net and the German defender appeared to have scored, but Gawanke's attempt was ruled no goal. The clubs stayed tied in regulation and the contest required extra time to decide a winner.

The Moose were up a man during overtime as Kevin Lynch was still sitting for a tripping called late in the third period. Just 53 seconds into extra time, Cole Perfetti set up Heinola for a one-timer and the defenceman ripped a shot to the back of the net to stamp Manitoba's 3-2 victory.

Statbook

Ville Heinola scored his first career AHL goal in the first period and later recorded the overtime winner, marking his first career AHL multi-goal game.

Mikhail Berdin has faced 40+ shots on two occasions this season (tonight's contest and Feb. 18 vs. TOR), both of which resulted in victory for the Moose.

Nathan Todd is currently on a four-game point streak (2G, 2A) as he picked up the secondary assist on Heinola's overtime tally.

Cole Perfetti recorded his first career AHL assist on Heinola's extra-time marker.

Quotable

Head Coach Pascal Vincent on Ville Heinola and Cole Perfetti

"(Heinola and Perfetti) have been part of the offence since the first game. They've been able to create, even in tight and there's a battle. They've been able to create some offence, but to be able to produce at key times, that's a skill as well."

Defenceman Ville Heinola on developing the overtime winner

(Click for full interview)

"I had no idea what we were doing, if I'm being honest with you. I just, like, we have to be creative with our (power play) and, you know, make those plays and shoot the puck. And that one went in, so that's good."

What's Next?

The Moose will face against the Laval Rocket on Wednesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The game is available to watch on MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE, CJOB.com/sports and AHLTV.com.

By: Jennifer Redenbach

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.