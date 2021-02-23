Syracuse Crunch, Rochester Americans Game Rescheduled for March 1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League has announced the Syracuse Crunch game against the Rochester Americans originally scheduled for tomorrow has been rescheduled for Monday, March 1 at 4 p.m. at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The schedule change is out of an abundance of caution in regard to COVID-19 protocols and not due to a positive COVID-19 test.

