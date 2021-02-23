Silver Knights Announce Roster Moves

HENDERSON - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, February 23, that the team has reassigned goaltender Oscar Dansk to the Henderson Silver Knights. Additionally, the Silver Knights have signed defenseman Tariq Hammond to a professional tryout agreement.

Dansk, 26, appeared in 35 games last season with the AHL's Chicago Wolves, posting a 18-12-4 record with a 2.57 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage, and three shutouts. A second-round draft pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2012, Dansk also appeared in one game last season for the Golden Knights.

The Stockholm, Sweden native has appeared in 116 career AHL games with Chicago and the Springfield Falcons, posting a 65-31-17 record with a 2.68 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage, and six shutouts. In five career NHL appearances, all with the Golden Knights, Dansk is 3-1-0 with a 2.89 goals-against average, .915 save percentage, and one shutout.

Dansk earned back-to-back silver medals with Team Sweden at the World Junior Championship in 2013 and 2014. He was named the tournament's Best Goaltender in 2014. In 2013-14, he led the Ontario Hockey League in goals-against average and shutouts with the Erie Otters.

Hammond, 27, is playing in his third full professional season, currently with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Hammond has recorded five assists in 20 games this season with South Carolina. In 78 career ECHL games with South Carolina and the Adirondack Thunder, Hammond has totaled three goals and 19 points, as well as a plus-33 rating.

The 6-foot-2 defenseman has also appeared in 48 career AHL games, joining the Binghamton Devils late in the 2017-18 season and appearing with the Devils in 2018-19 as well. Hammond has collected a goal and four points in the AHL.

Hammond played four seasons of Division I college hockey at the University of Denver from 2014-18, serving as captain in his senior season. In 125 NCAA games, Hammond notched six goals, 26 points, and a plus-28 rating. He was a member of the Pioneers' 2016-17 National Championship team, as well as their NCHC Conference Championship squad in 2017-18.

Oscar Dansk, Goaltender

Hometown: Stockholm, Sweden

Height: 6-3

Weight: 204 lbs.

Age: 26

Notes:

18-12-4 record with AHL Chicago in 2019-20, with a 2.57 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage, and three shutouts

65-31-17 career AHL record with a 2.68 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage, and six shutouts

3-1-0 career NHL record with a 2.89 goals-against average, .915 save percentage, and one shutout.

Won back-to-back silver medals with Team Sweden at the World Junior Championship in 2013 and 2014

Named Best Goaltender at 2014 World Junior Championship

Led OHL in goals-against average and shutouts in 2013-14

Second-round draft pick (31st overall) of Columbus Blue Jackets in 2012

Tariq Hammond, Defense

Hometown: Calgary, Alberta

Height: 6-2

Weight: 194 lbs.

Age: 27

Notes:

Has appeared in 20 games with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays this season, posting five assists

Recorded three goals and 19 points in 78 career ECHL games (South Carolina, Adirondack)

Totaled one goal and four points in 48 career AHL appearances (Binghamton)

NCAA National Champion at the University of Denver (2016-17)

NCHC Conference Champion and team captain at Denver (2017-18)

Teammate of G Logan Thompson with South Carolina in 2019-20

