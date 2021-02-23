Monsters Stumble Late in 3-2 Loss to IceHogs

ROCKFORD, IL - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rockford IceHogs 3-2 on Tuesday night at BMO Harris Bank Center. With the loss, the Monsters are now 1-3-1-0 and are currently in tied for fifth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Tyler Sikura notched his first goal with the Monsters on a power-play opportunity at 6:26 of the middle frame off helpers from Nathan Gerbe and Dillon Simpson. Rockford's Evan Barratt tied the game at 15:52 sending the teams to the final intermission searching for the win. Cleveland's Evan Polei broke the tie at 12:27 with his first marker of the year assisted by Justin Scott, but Rockford put away a pair of goals to close out the third period at 16:37 from Andrei Altybarmakyan and 18:27 from Isaak Phillips to secure the 3-2 win.

Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen made 21 saves in defeat while Rockford's Cale Morris stopped 35 shots in victory.

The Monsters welcome the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, February 27, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 1 - - 2

RFD 0 1 2 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 37 1/3 1/1 7 min / 2 inf

RFD 24 0/1 2/3 11 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Vehvilainen L 21 3 0-1-0

RFD Morris W 35 2 1-0-0

Cleveland Record: 1-3-1-0, T-5th Central Division

Rockford Record: 1-5-1-0, T-5th Central Division

