American Hockey League Releases Full 2020-21 Canadian Division Schedule
February 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today released the full schedule of games for the five teams in the Canadian Division.
In addition, the AHL Board of Governors has approved the provisional relocation of the Belleville Senators to play their home games at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ont., for the 2020-21 season.
The updated 2020-21 AHL regular season schedule is available for viewing at theahl.com.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2021
- Laval Rocket Unveil Full Schedule for the 2021 Season - Laval Rocket
- Bears Sign Defender Zach Malatesta to PTO - Hershey Bears
- Belleville Senators Announce Temporary Relocation for Home Games for 2020-21 Season - Belleville Senators
- Moose Announce Full 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Releases Full 2020-21 Canadian Division Schedule - AHL
- Heat Announce Remainder of 2020-21 Schedule - Stockton Heat
- Silver Knights Announce Roster Moves - Henderson Silver Knights
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 3 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Hershey Bears Weekly #3: Chocolate and White off to Best Start in Nearly a Decade - Hershey Bears
- Heat, Marlies Run It Back Tuesday - Stockton Heat
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Week of February 22, 2021 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch, Rochester Americans Game Rescheduled for March 1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Announce Schedule Change - Rochester Americans
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change - AHL
- Hogs Game Day: IceHogs and Monsters Rematch at BMO Harris Bank Center Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Take Down Rocket in OT - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.