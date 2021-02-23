American Hockey League Releases Full 2020-21 Canadian Division Schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today released the full schedule of games for the five teams in the Canadian Division.

In addition, the AHL Board of Governors has approved the provisional relocation of the Belleville Senators to play their home games at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ont., for the 2020-21 season.

The updated 2020-21 AHL regular season schedule is available for viewing at theahl.com.

