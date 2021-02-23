Belleville Senators Announce Temporary Relocation for Home Games for 2020-21 Season

"We are pleased by the announcement from the Ontario government that will allow our AHL affiliate to play in the province. We are appreciative of the collaborative efforts of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and the Province during this process, as both organizations understand the great importance of getting our players safely back on the ice. As the health and safety of our players, staff and community are paramount, it has been decided to play our home games at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa for the foreseeable future. We very much look forward to returning to Belleville and our great fans once it is safe to do so."

