Bears Sign Defender Zach Malatesta to PTO
February 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today the club has signed defenseman Zach Malatesta to a Professional Tryout Agreement.
Malatesta, 24, had 11 points (3g, 8a) in 12 games with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, this season. Last year with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators, the 5'9", 174-pound defender served as alternate captain and ranked second in the ECHL among blue liners in goals (14). In 2019-20, he posted career-bests in goals, assists (20), and points (34), while collecting 14 power play points (5g, 9a).
In four ECHL seasons with Atlanta and South Carolina, Malatesta has played 180 career games, registering 78 points (23g, 55a) and 226 penalty minutes. The Wilmington, Massachusetts native played three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Moncton and Acadie-Bathurst prior to turning pro. He is a product of the Boston Jr. Bruins where he won a USPHL Premier championship in 2013-14.
Malatesta will wear #37 for Hershey.
