Hogs Game Day: IceHogs and Monsters Rematch at BMO Harris Bank Center Tonight

February 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League (NHL), battle the Cleveland Monsters tonight at 6:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center to close their four-game homestand and engage the Monsters in their second contest of four consecutive meetings against the each other.

Monster Re-Mash

The IceHogs and Monsters opened their four-game season series against each other last night at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, with the Monsters skating away with a 7-2 win. Recap & Highlights

Snap the Skid

The IceHogs look to snap a season-opening six-game winless streak (0-5-1-0) tonight against the Monsters. The stretch the longest season-opening skid in team history after an 0-3-0-1 start to the 2012-13 season. The IceHogs picked up a 5-4 win over Charlotte in Game 5 of the campaign on Oct. 21, 2012.

Get Back to Winning Ways

Dating back to the final two games of the 2019-20 season (Mar. 7 at GR, 3-0 L, and Mar. 8 at CHI, 3-2 OTL), the IceHogs are currently on an eight-game winless streak (0-6-2-0). The longest winless streak in IceHogs history is nine contests from Nov. 23-Dec. 10, 2016 (0-5-1-3).

Fossier Scores First Pro Goal

Forward Mitch Fossier scored his first pro goal and added an assist last night against the Monsters. In his first three professional games, the rookie has a goal and two assists for three points.

Mini Playoff Series

The IceHogs and Monsters continue their four-game head-to-head series tonight and Game 2 of a stretch of four consecutive meetings against each other. The Hogs and Monsters finish their season series in Cleveland, OH on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. CT and Sunday, Feb. 28 at Noon.

1,000 Games on the Horizon

Tonight marks the 998th contest and IceHogs AHL history. Through 997 games, the Hogs hold an all-time record of 493-396-55-53.

The Rockford IceHogs take their four-game series against the Cleveland Monsters on the road Saturday, Feb. 27 at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 28 at Noon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Fans can watch all of this season's action LIVE on AHLTV and 23.2 Antenna TV WIFR (home games)! Tune in to every broadcast for free on SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, and the IceHogs app!

2020-21 Regular-Season Record:

Rockford: 0-5-1-0, 1 point (6th, Central Division)

Cleveland: 1-2-1-0, 3 points (5th, Central Division)

2019-20 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 29-30-2-2, 62 points (5th, Central Division)

Cleveland: 24-31-5-2, 55 points (8th, North Division)

2020-21 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Feb. 22 Monsters at IceHogs 2-7 L Recap & Highlights

Feb. 23 Monsters at IceHogs 1:00 p.m.

Feb. 27 IceHogs at Monsters 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 28 IceHogs at Monsters 12:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Monsters, All-Time

37-40-3-1

Head Coaches

Rockford: Derek King (2nd season with IceHogs)

Cleveland: Mike Eaves (2nd season with Wolves)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Cleveland: Columbus Blue Jackets

