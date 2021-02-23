Moose Announce Full 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule
February 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced the team's full schedule for the 2020-21 Regular Season.
The Moose play a 36-game schedule against the Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Stockton Heat and Toronto Marlies. The schedule consists of 21 home games and 15 road contests.
Beginning with their matchup against the Stockton Heat on March 8, all Moose home games will be played at Bell MTS Iceplex. Further information regarding credentials for games at Bell MTS Iceplex will be provided soon.
The Moose face off against the Laval Rocket on Wednesday evening. Puck drop is 6 p.m. CT. Tune into the game on cjob.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE or watch with a subscription to AHLTV.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2021
- Laval Rocket Unveil Full Schedule for the 2021 Season - Laval Rocket
- Bears Sign Defender Zach Malatesta to PTO - Hershey Bears
- Belleville Senators Announce Temporary Relocation for Home Games for 2020-21 Season - Belleville Senators
- Moose Announce Full 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Releases Full 2020-21 Canadian Division Schedule - AHL
- Heat Announce Remainder of 2020-21 Schedule - Stockton Heat
- Silver Knights Announce Roster Moves - Henderson Silver Knights
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 3 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Hershey Bears Weekly #3: Chocolate and White off to Best Start in Nearly a Decade - Hershey Bears
- Heat, Marlies Run It Back Tuesday - Stockton Heat
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Week of February 22, 2021 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch, Rochester Americans Game Rescheduled for March 1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Announce Schedule Change - Rochester Americans
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change - AHL
- Hogs Game Day: IceHogs and Monsters Rematch at BMO Harris Bank Center Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Take Down Rocket in OT - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.