Moose Announce Full 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule

February 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced the team's full schedule for the 2020-21 Regular Season.

The Moose play a 36-game schedule against the Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Stockton Heat and Toronto Marlies. The schedule consists of 21 home games and 15 road contests.

Beginning with their matchup against the Stockton Heat on March 8, all Moose home games will be played at Bell MTS Iceplex. Further information regarding credentials for games at Bell MTS Iceplex will be provided soon.

The Moose face off against the Laval Rocket on Wednesday evening. Puck drop is 6 p.m. CT. Tune into the game on cjob.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE or watch with a subscription to AHLTV.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.