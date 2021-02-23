Heat Announce Remainder of 2020-21 Schedule
February 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
CALGARY, AB - The AHL announced today the remainder of the 2020-21 schedule for its five Canadian Division teams, including the Stockton Heat, Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Manitoba Moose and Toronto Marlies.
The Heat, proud affiliate of the Calgary Flames, will compete in a total of 30 games, 11 at home at the Scotiabank Saddledome and 19 on the road.
The team's full schedule follows, home games in bold:
Sunday, February 21 - vs. Toronto, 2 p.m. MST (already played)
Tuesday, February 23 - vs. Toronto, 6 p.m. MST
Wednesday, February 24 - vs. Toronto, 6 p.m. MST
Friday, February 26 - vs. Toronto, 2 p.m. MST
Wednesday, March 3 - at Belleville, 5 p.m. MST
Friday, March 5 - at Toronto, 5 p.m. MST
Saturday, March 6 - at Toronto, 1 p.m. MST
Monday, March 8 - at Manitoba, 5 p.m. MST
Wednesday, March 10 - at Manitoba, 5 p.m. MST
Thursday, March 11 - at Manitoba, 5 p.m. MST
Saturday, March 13 - at Manitoba, 1 p.m. MST
Thursday, March 18 - vs. Laval, 6 p.m. MST
Saturday, March 20 - vs. Laval, 2 p.m. MST
Sunday, March 21 - vs. Laval, 2 p.m. MST
Tuesday, March 23 - vs. Laval, 5 p.m. MST
Friday, March 26 - at Belleville, 5 p.m. MST
Saturday, March 27 - at Belleville, 1 p.m. MST
Monday, March 29 - at Toronto, 5 p.m. MST
Wednesday, March 31 - at Toronto, 5 p.m. MST
Friday, April 2 - at Laval, 5 p.m. MST
Sunday, April 4 - at Laval, 11 a.m. MST
Tuesday, April 6 - at Laval, 5 p.m. MST
Wednesday, April 14 - vs. Belleville, 5 p.m. MST
Thursday, April 15 - vs. Belleville, 5 p.m. MST
Saturday, April 17 - vs. Belleville, 2 p.m. MST
Thursday, April 22 - at Manitoba, 5 p.m. MST
Saturday, April 24 - at Manitoba, 12 p.m. MST
Monday, April 26 - at Manitoba, 12 p.m. MST
Tuesday, April 27 - at Manitoba, 5 p.m. MST
Thursday, April 29 - at Manitoba, 3 p.m. MST
In accordance with local health guidelines, games at the Scotiabank Saddledome will remain closed to fans.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2021
- Laval Rocket Unveil Full Schedule for the 2021 Season - Laval Rocket
- Bears Sign Defender Zach Malatesta to PTO - Hershey Bears
- Belleville Senators Announce Temporary Relocation for Home Games for 2020-21 Season - Belleville Senators
- Moose Announce Full 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Releases Full 2020-21 Canadian Division Schedule - AHL
- Heat Announce Remainder of 2020-21 Schedule - Stockton Heat
- Silver Knights Announce Roster Moves - Henderson Silver Knights
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 3 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Hershey Bears Weekly #3: Chocolate and White off to Best Start in Nearly a Decade - Hershey Bears
- Heat, Marlies Run It Back Tuesday - Stockton Heat
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Week of February 22, 2021 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch, Rochester Americans Game Rescheduled for March 1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Announce Schedule Change - Rochester Americans
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change - AHL
- Hogs Game Day: IceHogs and Monsters Rematch at BMO Harris Bank Center Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Take Down Rocket in OT - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.