Heat Announce Remainder of 2020-21 Schedule

February 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







CALGARY, AB - The AHL announced today the remainder of the 2020-21 schedule for its five Canadian Division teams, including the Stockton Heat, Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Manitoba Moose and Toronto Marlies.

The Heat, proud affiliate of the Calgary Flames, will compete in a total of 30 games, 11 at home at the Scotiabank Saddledome and 19 on the road.

The team's full schedule follows, home games in bold:

Sunday, February 21 - vs. Toronto, 2 p.m. MST (already played)

Tuesday, February 23 - vs. Toronto, 6 p.m. MST

Wednesday, February 24 - vs. Toronto, 6 p.m. MST

Friday, February 26 - vs. Toronto, 2 p.m. MST

Wednesday, March 3 - at Belleville, 5 p.m. MST

Friday, March 5 - at Toronto, 5 p.m. MST

Saturday, March 6 - at Toronto, 1 p.m. MST

Monday, March 8 - at Manitoba, 5 p.m. MST

Wednesday, March 10 - at Manitoba, 5 p.m. MST

Thursday, March 11 - at Manitoba, 5 p.m. MST

Saturday, March 13 - at Manitoba, 1 p.m. MST

Thursday, March 18 - vs. Laval, 6 p.m. MST

Saturday, March 20 - vs. Laval, 2 p.m. MST

Sunday, March 21 - vs. Laval, 2 p.m. MST

Tuesday, March 23 - vs. Laval, 5 p.m. MST

Friday, March 26 - at Belleville, 5 p.m. MST

Saturday, March 27 - at Belleville, 1 p.m. MST

Monday, March 29 - at Toronto, 5 p.m. MST

Wednesday, March 31 - at Toronto, 5 p.m. MST

Friday, April 2 - at Laval, 5 p.m. MST

Sunday, April 4 - at Laval, 11 a.m. MST

Tuesday, April 6 - at Laval, 5 p.m. MST

Wednesday, April 14 - vs. Belleville, 5 p.m. MST

Thursday, April 15 - vs. Belleville, 5 p.m. MST

Saturday, April 17 - vs. Belleville, 2 p.m. MST

Thursday, April 22 - at Manitoba, 5 p.m. MST

Saturday, April 24 - at Manitoba, 12 p.m. MST

Monday, April 26 - at Manitoba, 12 p.m. MST

Tuesday, April 27 - at Manitoba, 5 p.m. MST

Thursday, April 29 - at Manitoba, 3 p.m. MST

In accordance with local health guidelines, games at the Scotiabank Saddledome will remain closed to fans.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.