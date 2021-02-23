Heat Fall to Toronto Tuesday in Calgary

CALGARY, AB - Toronto netminder Andrew D'Agostini was able to stymie a stronger showing from the Stockton Heat (0-2-0-0) as the visiting Toronto Marlies (4-2-0-0) jumped out to an early lead and skated to a 5-1 victory Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Alex Gallant netted the lone goal of the game for the home team, with assists going to rookie Mark Simpson in his first professional game and to defenseman Rob Hamilton.

The Marlies took control of the game early with three goals in the opening 16 minutes from Richard Clune, Joey Anderson and Joseph Duszak, then potted their fourth goal during the second period off the stick of Tyler Gaudet for a 4-0 edge through 40 minutes.

Toronto was paced by a two-goal night from Anderson, who added his second marker during the third period, as well as multi-point efforts from Adam Brooks and Kenny Agostino while D'Agostini tallied 30 saves in the contest.

Gallant's goal came just 2:36 into the final frame, but the Heat were unable to pull within two goals prior to the Marlies capping the scoring at 5-1.

NOTABLE

- Alex Petrovic and Garret Sparks each hit milestones on the night, with Petrovic skating in his 200th AHL game and Sparks totaling his 150th AHL contest.

- Center Simpson made his AHL debut in the contest. He notched his first pro point with an assist on Gallant's goal.

- Gallant's goal comes off the heels of his best-career offensive scoring season a year ago, his first campaign with the Heat.

- Dating back to last season, Rob Hamilton has eight points (2g, 6a) in his last 11 games.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-2

STK PK - 2-2

THREE STARS

First - Joey Anderson (2g)

Second - Kenny D'Agostino (30 saves)

Third - Alex Gallant (1g)

GOALIES

W - Andrew D'Agostini (31 shots faced, 30 saves)

L - Garret Sparks (25 shots faced, 20 saves)

UP NEXT

The Heat and Marlies will tango for the third time in four nights, the penultimate game of the season-opening four-game set Wednesday at 6 p.m. MST, 5 p.m. PST at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

