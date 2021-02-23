American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change
February 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Syracuse Crunch, their game scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24, against the Rochester Americans has been rescheduled for Monday, Mar. 1, at 4 p.m. ET.
RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #68 - Rochester at Syracuse - from Wed., Feb. 24 to Mon., Mar. 1
