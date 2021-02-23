Laval Rocket Unveil Full Schedule for the 2021 Season

MONTREAL - The American Hockey League unveiled on Tuesday the Canadian Division calendar for the remainder of the season, which includes all of the Laval Rocket games. The Montreal Canadiens affiliate will play 36 games this season. The team is currently playing against the Manitoba Moose in a four-game series at the Bell Centre before going on the road for the first trip of the season in Belleville and Toronto in March.

RDS, 91,9 Sports and TSN 690 Montreal will continue their extensive coverage of the Rocket games. RDS team of experts, which notably includes Stéphane Leroux and Bruno Gervais, will broadcast all home games. Led by Anthony Marcotte, 91,9 Sports returns as the team's official French broadcaster on radio as the station will broadcast all 36 Rocket games this season while Sean Campbell and JP O'Connor, TSN 690 will also broadcast the majority of the team's home games. All games will also be available online on AHL TV.

With a 3-1-1 record and leading the Canadian Division, the Rocket is enjoying success so far this season. With a group of promising prospects to play aside its veteran core, Laval was the better team in its first series against Belleville, scoring 16 goals in four games. The beginning of the season is also synonym of firsts in Laval with RafaÃ«l Harvey-Pinard, JoÃ«l Teasdale, Jesse YlÃ¶nen, Kaiden Guhle, Cam Hillis, Gianni Faribrother, Arsen Khisamutdinov and Vasilii Demchenko who all made their professional debuts with the Rocket. Teasdale and Harvey-Pinard scored in their first and second game respectively.

