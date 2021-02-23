Amerks Announce Schedule Change

February 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Syracuse Crunch, their game scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24, against the Rochester Americans has been rescheduled for Monday, Mar. 1, at 4 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.