Amerks Announce Schedule Change
February 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Syracuse Crunch, their game scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24, against the Rochester Americans has been rescheduled for Monday, Mar. 1, at 4 p.m. ET.
