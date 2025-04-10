Moose Reassign Ryan Chyzowski to Norfolk
April 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned forward Ryan Chyzowski to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.
Chyzowski, 24, has two points (1G, 1A) in 11 games with the Moose this season. He has 27 points (9G, 18A) in 33 ECHL games on the campaign with the Admirals. The Kamloops, B.C. product has accumulated 94 points (44G, 50A) in 111 career ECHL games split between the Newfoundland Growlers, Reading Royals and Norfolk. Chyzowski has appeared in 70 career AHL contests, split between the Moose and Toronto Marlies, while recording 10 points (8G, 2A).
The Moose host the Iowa Wild this weekend for their final two home games of the season on Friday (7 p.m. CT) and Saturday (6 p.m. CT). Don't miss out on giveaways galore for Saturday's Fan Appreciation game. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
Catch the games on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.
