Providence Bruins Assistant Coach Matt Thomas Accepts Head Coaching Job at Rochester Institute of Technology

April 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, April 10, that Assistant Coach Matt Thomas has accepted the head coaching job at Rochester Institute of Technology and will transition to the position full-time at the conclusion of Providence's participation in the Calder Cup playoffs.

Thomas, 49, has spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the Providence Bruins, guiding the team to a 159-87-38 record during his tenure and helping them to a regular season Atlantic Division Championship in the 2022-23 season.

"On behalf of the entire Boston Bruins organization, I would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Matt on his well-deserved appointment as the new head coach of the men's ice hockey program at RIT," said Gold. "While we will certainly miss his contributions, we are incredibly grateful for his years of dedication, passion, and hard work in shaping the development of our players in Providence. Returning to his alma mater is a remarkable opportunity for Matt and his family, and we wish them all the best. Matt will continue to serve as an integral member of our coaching staff for the remainder of the season as we remain focused on our goal of winning the Calder Cup."

" I am truly honored and excited to return to my alma mater as the new Head Coach of the RIT Hockey program," said Thomas. "I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Boston Bruins organization for the incredible experiences and the invaluable lessons I have gained over the last four years. It has been an absolute privilege to be part of such a storied franchise, and I am thankful to Head Coach Ryan Mougenel and everyone involved for their support and for the opportunity to grow professionally during my time with them. I look forward to continuing our push to win a Calder Cup this spring."

Prior to joining the Providence staff, Thomas spent 17 seasons as a head coach in the ECHL and NCAA. The Maple Ridge, British Columbia, native served as the Head Coach of the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL from 2018-2020 and was the Head Coach of the University of Alaska-Anchorage from 2013-2018. Thomas spent the prior nine seasons leading the Stockton Thunder, Fresno Falcons, and Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies in the ECHL.

As a player, Thomas spent four seasons at Rochester Institute of Technology from 1994-1998, where he tallied 25 goals and 47 assists for 72 points in 102 career games.

