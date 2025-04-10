Penguins Recall Mathieu De St. Phalle, Logan Pietila

April 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forwards Mathieu De St. Phalle and Logan Pietila from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

De St. Phalle appeared in three games for the Penguins this season, tallying no points. In 10 career AHL games, all with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, De St. Phalle has one goal.

The 25-year-old currently leads the Nailers with 20 goals and 55 points in 62 games played. His 35 assists also rank second on the team and second among league rookies.

A first-year-pro out of the University of Wisconsin, De St. Phalle inked a two-year AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Apr. 1, 2024. In four seasons of at Wisconsin, De St. Phalle logged 36 goals and 51 assists for 87 points in 141 games.

Pietila dressed in three games last season for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after signing an amateur tryout agreement and one-year AHL contract. He did not record any points in those three games.

Pietila has earned nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points in 69 games during his first full pro season. The 25-year-old from Howell, Michigan is currently riding a career-best seven-game point streak, and he has amassed 12 points (3G-9A) in his last 11 games.

Before turning pro, Pietila played five seasons at Michigan Tech University. In 180 career games with the Huskies, he recorded 45 goals and 53 assists for 98 points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Friday, Apr. 11, against the Hershey Bears. It will also be the last WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Fan Friday of the season. Select draft beers will be on sale for $2 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. courtesy of Coors Light, and there will be postgame player autographs presented by Northeast Music Center.

Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual-game tickets for the four remaining home games in the Penguins' 2024-25 regular season can be purchased by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367, by visiting Ticketmaster.com or at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza box office.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.