Monsters Sign Goaltender Evan Gardner to Amateur Tryout Contract

April 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Monsters signed goaltender Evan Gardner to an amateur tryout (ATO) contract. In 44 appearances for the WHL's Saskatoon Blades this season, Gardner went 23-13-5 with three shutouts, a 2.82 goals-against average (GAA) and .911 save percentage (S%).

Selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round (60th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Gardner signed a three-year entry-level contract with Columbus on March 18th, beginning with the 2025-26 season. A 6'1", 178 lb. left-catching native of Fort St. John, BC, Gardner, 19, went 44-18-5 with seven shutouts, a 2.46 GAA and .917 S% in 74 career WHL appearances for Saskatoon spanning two seasons from 2023-25.

