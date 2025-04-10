Monsters Sign Defenseman Charlie Elick to Amateur Tryout Contract

April 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Monsters signed defenseman Charlie Elick to an amateur tryout (ATO) contract. In 33 appearances for the WHL's Tri-City Americans this year, Elick posted 2-6-8 with 20 penalty minutes and added 0-7-7 with 35 penalty minutes in 33 appearances for the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings.

Selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round (36th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Elick signed a three-year entry-level contract with Columbus on March 26th, beginning with the 2025-26 season. A 6'3", 206 lb. right-shooting native of Villach, Austria, Elick, 19, tallied 10-45-55 with 164 penalty minutes in 196 career WHL appearances spanning parts of four seasons from 2021-25 with Tri-City and Brandon.

