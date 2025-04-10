Silver Knights Drop Home Contest, 4-2, to Condors

April 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Bakersfield Condors, 4-2, at Lee's Family Forum on Wednesday evening. With a regulation loss, the Silver Knights were eliminated from playoff contention.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Keppen opened the scoring for Bakersfield at 3:07 in the first period with a power-play goal.

Dysin Mayo tied the game at one early in the middle frame, his fourth straight game with a point. Robert Hägg and Jakub Demek both assisted on the play.

Raphael Lavoie gave Henderson its first lead of the game on the power play, his 15th goal of the season. Lukas Cormier and Trevor Connelly picked up assists on the goal. With the assist, Connelly earned his first professional point.

Carrick tied the game, 2-2, at 13:08 in the second.

Midway through the third, de Jong gave the Condors a 3-2 lead. Hamblin secured a 4-2 victory for Bakersfield with an empty netter at 18:38.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Apr 11 | 6:05 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles

Saturday, Apr 12 | 6:05 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles

Wednesday, Apr 16 | 7:00 p.m. | at San Diego Gulls

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will head on the road for a two-game series against the Colorado Eagles. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game.

