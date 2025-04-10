Silver Knights Drop Home Contest, 4-2, to Condors
April 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Bakersfield Condors, 4-2, at Lee's Family Forum on Wednesday evening. With a regulation loss, the Silver Knights were eliminated from playoff contention.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Keppen opened the scoring for Bakersfield at 3:07 in the first period with a power-play goal.
Dysin Mayo tied the game at one early in the middle frame, his fourth straight game with a point. Robert Hägg and Jakub Demek both assisted on the play.
Raphael Lavoie gave Henderson its first lead of the game on the power play, his 15th goal of the season. Lukas Cormier and Trevor Connelly picked up assists on the goal. With the assist, Connelly earned his first professional point.
Carrick tied the game, 2-2, at 13:08 in the second.
Midway through the third, de Jong gave the Condors a 3-2 lead. Hamblin secured a 4-2 victory for Bakersfield with an empty netter at 18:38.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Friday, Apr 11 | 6:05 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles
Saturday, Apr 12 | 6:05 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles
Wednesday, Apr 16 | 7:00 p.m. | at San Diego Gulls
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will head on the road for a two-game series against the Colorado Eagles. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2025
- Askarov Blanks Firebirds, Bystedt Nets OT Winner - San Jose Barracuda
- Silver Knights Drop Home Contest, 4-2, to Condors - Henderson Silver Knights
- Condors Stay in Playoff Hunt with 4-2 Win - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Drop Home Contest, 4-2, to Condors
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Donate Life Knight
- Lindbom Saves 34, Uchacz Nets Two Points In 4-1 Win Over Firebirds
- Silver Knights Sign Connelly, Whitehead to Professional Tryouts
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Video Game Knight