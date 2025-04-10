Predators Sign Mutter for 25-26 Season
April 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Navrin Mutter to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2025-26 season.
Mutter has four points (1g-3a) and the third-most penalty minutes on the Admirals (87) in 36 appearances this season. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound forward is in his third campaign with the Predators organization after signing a three-year, entry level contract on March 9, 2022. He spent the majority of 2023-24 with the Atlanta Gladiators in the ECHL, where he had 11 points (5g-6a) and 63 penalty minutes in 33 contests; Mutter also played in 26 games for Milwaukee, posting six points (1g-5a) and 62 penalty minutes in 26 outings. He has tallied 18 points (4g-14a) and 223 penalty minutes in 118 career AHL games.
Undrafted, Mutter appeared in 217 career OHL games with Kitchener and Hamilton, beginning his junior tenure in 2017-18. His best statistical season came in 2019-10 with Hamilton, where in 60 games he posted eight goals and 20 points, tallying a career-high 12 assists while also recording 107 penalty minutes, tied for the second-most in the OHL. The London, Ont., native skated in his first three professional games in 2020-21, suiting up for the AHL's Stockton Heat after the OHL canceled its season due to COVID-19.
Mutter and the Admirals return to Panther Arena for a pair of games this weekend beginning with a Saturday night contest against the Chicago Wolves at 6 pm.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2025
- Predators Sign Mutter for 25-26 Season - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: April 10th, 2025 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Sign F Jacob Hudson to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ads Return Home for Two this Weekend - Milwaukee Admirals
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jet Greaves from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Bruins Assistant Coach Matt Thomas Accepts Head Coaching Job at Rochester Institute of Technology - Providence Bruins
- Affiliate Report - April 2024 - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Recall Mathieu De St. Phalle, Logan Pietila - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Evan Gardner to Amateur Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Charlie Elick to Amateur Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Hosting Community Food Drive in Partnership with Foodlink - Rochester Americans
- Alex Suzdalev Re-Assigned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Askarov Blanks Firebirds, Bystedt Nets OT Winner - San Jose Barracuda
- Silver Knights Drop Home Contest, 4-2, to Condors - Henderson Silver Knights
- Condors Stay in Playoff Hunt with 4-2 Win - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.