Affiliate Report - April 2024
April 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Throughout this season we're going to check in on how the Florida Panthers and Savannah Ghost Pirates are doing and how former Checkers are helping them with the Affiliate Report - presented by Eastway Regional Recreation Center!
PANTHERS
45-29-4, 3rd in Atlantic Division
The Panthers have officially punched their ticket to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, their sixth consecutive trip to the postseason. With their spot locked in, they continue to battle amongst the Atlantic-Division heavyweights and currently sit in third place - trailing Tampa Bay by two points and Toronto by four while holding a four-point edge on the Senators. Rewind.
CHECKERS MAKING AN IMPACT
Jaycob Megna - a native Floridian - made his Florida debut on April 2 and has appeared in each of the Panthers' last four games
Matt Kiersted also suited up for the game against Detroit, marking his first game with the Panthers this season and his first game in the NHL since Dec. 2022
GHOST PIRATES
29-33-6-1, 5th in South Division
The Ghost Pirates won't be qualifying for the postseason, but they continue to work their way through the schedule and turned in two of their most impressive wins in their last two contests - earning back-to-back shutouts over the defending champion Everblades and the Solar Bears.
CHECKERS MAKING AN IMPACT
Dennis Cesana was selected as team MVP A night to remember at our first-ever Ghost Pirates Awards Show! Ã°Å¸Ââ Ã°Å¸Â'
Congratulations to our award winners:
Community Engagement - Graham McPhee #21
Unsung Hero - Nick Granowicz #15
Rookie of the Year - Liam Walsh #27
Defensemen of the Year - Dennis Cesana #2
