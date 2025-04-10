Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Taking the Push to the Midwest

April 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Upcoming Final Four Games of the 2024-25 Season (All Times MST)

Friday, April 11@ Rockford IceHogs at 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 @ Rockford IceHogs at 5:00 p.m.

Friday, April 18 vs. Colorado Eagles at 7:00 p.m. (El Lazo De Tucson Night)

Saturday, April 19 vs. Colorado Eagles at 7:00 p.m. (Fan Appreciation Night)

Roadrunners Record Through 68 Games: 33-30-3-2 (71 points), Seventh Place In The Pacific Division

Roadrunners Playoff Clinching Scenarios In Rockford:

A sweep vs. Rockford IceHogs AND a Bakersfield Condors loss next two games (only one of the losses can be in OT/SO) Three of four points vs. Rockford IceHogs AND a Bakersfield Condors loss in next two games in regulation only

In Control of Destiny:

The Tucson Roadrunners have set themselves up for success and are in the driver's seat for the final spot of the AHL's Pacific Division playoff race at five points over the Bakersfield Condors after a sweep over the Edmonton Oilers Affiliate on Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6. Tucson made a drastic comeback to win on Saturday 4-2 and had a more dominant 5-1 victory on Sunday. Overall, Tucson responded well at home after a 1-4-0-0 road trip from March 22 to March 29 that took them out of the playoff picture. The team got six of eight possible points with a 3-1-0-0 record in four games at the Tucson Arena after splitting up the Calgary Wranglers and sweeping Bakersfield. Tucson also outscored both opponents 15-10 and have been enjoying the home crowd in the late stages of the season with an 8-3-1-0 record in the last 12 home games.

Early And Late Success :

The Roadrunners banked on some early and late success over the weekend, scoring four goals in the third period on Saturday and scoring three goals in the first period on Sunday versus the Bakersfield Condors. The three-goal first period on Sunday was the sixth time this season Tucson has scored three goals or better in the first, while the four goal third period on Saturday was the third overall time this season Tucson put a four-spot in a single period. The Roadrunners also scored their goals in quick increments over the entire homestand; with six total goals coming within four minutes and 23 seconds apart. This includes: two goals within 27 seconds on Wednesday, April 2 versus the Wranglers, two goals a minute and 42 second apart on Saturday, April 5 and two that were two minutes and 14 seconds apart on Sunday, April 6 versus Bakersfield. Overall, Tucson is 5-1-0-0 when scoring three goals or better in a first period and undefeated at 3-0-0-0 when scoring four in a period.

Juggernauts Can Score Too :

The Roadrunners Juggernaut Line consisting of Travis Barron, Curtis Douglas and Hunter Drew came up clutch on the homestand, contributing to five of Tucson's last 12 goals in the final three games of the homestand: including all three of Tucson's goals on April 2 versus the Calgary Wranglers. Barron led the line in total scoring in the three-game stretch with six total points (3 goals, 3 assists): including his first three-point night of the season in a 4-3 loss to Calgary on April 2. Barron also added his first multiple-goal game of the year in Tucson's 5-2 win on Sunday versus the Condors to bring his season total to 10 on the year. In addition, two of Barron's four multiple-point games this season came over the homestand. Drew ended the three recent games with four points (1 goals, 3 assists) with two multiple-point games in the stretch, raising his season high to eight multiple-point games, which rank third best on the team amongst active players on the roster. Douglas also contributed to three points (1 goal, 2 assists) to finish the homestand, but has continued his dominant stretch in front of the Tucson crowd with eight points (6 goals, 2 assists) in his last eight home games.

The Duo Pushes On:

Tucson netminders Jaxson Stauber and Dylan Wells were big for Tucson over the homestand; combining for a 2.52 goals against average and .920 save percentage, with Stauber tallying a 2.69 goals against and .910 save percentage in three starts and Wells putting up a 2.00 goals against and .944 save percentage in one start. The new duo for Tucson has been good since the recall of fellow goalie Matthew Villalta to the Utah Hockey Club on Friday, March 28; gathering a combined 2.85 goals against average and .910 save percentage in Tucson's last 12 games. Overall, this season between Villalta, Stauber, Wells and Connor Ingram who made one conditioning start, the four goalies have combined for a 2.99 goals against average and .904 save percentage.

The Bright Future On The Blue :

The Roadrunners and Utah Hockey Club's blue lines look bright with the development of both Maksymilian Szuber and Artem Duda. Szuber, who's in his second season with Tucson and the AHL, has surpassed his season-high in points of last season (28) with 29 points (7 goals, 22 assists) in nine less games played. The former 2022 sixth round draft pick has been sensational for Tucson since March with 13 points (2 goals, 11 assists) in the last 17 games; including nine points (2 goals, 7 assists) in his last seven home games that have all come as part of a seven-game home point streak. Fellow former 2022 draft pick Artem Duda is right behind Szuber with 28 points (5 goals, 23 assists) in his rookie season. The second-round draft choice has three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in his last three games as he looks for a strong finish to a great first year in the AHL. Duda does lead Tucson in plus/minus at +18, which is four more than what Szuber set last season in his rookie year at +14. Duda's +18 is currently the best ever by a Roadrunners rookie defenseman in a single-season, breaking Szuber's record of +14 last year. Overall, Duda's 28 points have him ranked sixth best in the AHL amongst rookie defenseman, while his +18 is the best of all rookie blue liners and second best amidst all rookies in the AHL. Szuber and Duda are within two or less points of 30 on the season that would join themselves with veteran defenseman Robbie Russo. With that being said, Tucson has never had three different defensemen hit 30 or more points in a single season.

We Are Live:

Tucson Roadrunners Happy Hour airs every Tuesday at 5 p.m. on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app, with a podcast version also available after each episode on the iHeartRadio app and Apple Podcast. Each week, the "Voice of The Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer and Co-Host Kim Cota-Robles were joined by Roadrunners Video Coach Brad Krakowitz. Listen live each week and the podcast version after.

