Ads Return Home for Two this Weekend
April 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Sitting in first place in the Central Division with just over a week to go in the regular season, the Admirals return to Panther Arena for a pair of games this weekend after finishing up a five-game roadtrip earlier in the week.
Milwaukee will welcome the Chicago Wolves to town on Saturday night at 6 pm and then Rockford pays a visit on Sunday at 4.
On Saturday, join First Responders, their families and supporters for the annual Battle of the Badges Charity Hockey Games! A ticket is good for both Battle of the Badges games and the Admirals game. The first Battle of the Badges game kick-off at 12:30 pm and that will be followed by game two at 2 pm. Doors to Panther Arena will open at noon. A portion of the proceeds from tickets sold will benefit select police and fire charities. More information on the BOB can be found here.
Fans can also anticipate the warm months ahead by receiving a free Summerfest General Admission ticket, thanks to Summerfest. These tickets will be given away when fans exit the arena.
Then on Sunday against Rockford, fans can come celebrate Roscoe's birthday with him and his mascot friends, presented by Erfrutti! The game will be in control of kids, whether it be game hosting, PA announcing, coaching and more for Kids Takeover Day; by kids, for kids!
Light up your room and show off your Admirals pride! Upon entry, the first 1,000 kids (age 14 and under) will receive a glow-in-the-dark light switch cover, provided by Children's Wisconsin. After the game, bring your skates and hit the ice for Post-Game Skate and stick around for the Aurora Sports Health Autograph Corner, where two Admirals players will be signing autographs.
