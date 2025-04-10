Abbotsford Canucks Gear up for an Unforgettable Fan Appreciation Night on April 12

April 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford, BC - Capping off a record-breaking regular season that included a franchise-best win streak and numerous team and individual milestones, the Abbotsford Canucks are excited to celebrate their passionate fanbase on Saturday, April 12, when the team hosts the Calgary Wranglers on Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Traveland RV.

"We're thrilled to celebrate our incredible fans who have helped push us to an exceptional 2024.25 regular season," said Jim Kozak, COO, Abbotsford Canucks. "Our fans across the Lower Mainland have been phenomenal, helping us achieve one of the top home records in the AHL. We're proud to dedicate this special night to honour their loyalty and enthusiasm ahead of our upcoming playoff run."

To thank fans for their outstanding support this season, all attendees will receive a voucher for a free fountain drink or bottled water upon entry to the Abbotsford Centre. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans on the South Rise will enjoy free Grimm's Sizzlin' Hot Smokies.

Fans will also receive raffle tickets to enter for a chance to win one of several amazing grand prizes, with entries accepted at Section 101. Prizes include:

The Falls Golf Membership - estimated value of $3,150

Dinner for Two with Ryan Johnson

Darius Rucker Suite (14 people) - estimated value of $2,450

Warriors Suite (14 people) - estimated value of $1,500

Parq Hotel, Top Table, & Rogers Arena Night Out Package

Additional prizes to be awarded throughout the game include:

Cultus Lake Adventure & Water Park Package

Parker McCollum Loge (4 people)

Cody Jinks Loge (4 people)

Team Signed Jersey

Team Signed Stick

Team Signed Hats

Throughout the game, the winners of the Abbotsford Canucks Team Awards will be announced, including the winners of the Most Valuable Player, Fan Favourite, Unsung Hero, and Rookie of the Year, as well as the Man of the Year Award.

