Askarov Blanks Firebirds, Bystedt Nets OT Winner

April 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Palm Desert, CA. - The San Jose Barracuda (34-25-5-4) got 24 saves from Yaroslav Askarov, upending the Coachella Valley Firebirds (36-24-2-5), 1-0, in overtime. With the win, SJ finished the season series with a 7-1 mark. Filip Bystedt scored the game-winning goal 53 seconds into the extra session.

In the first, each team went on the power play twice, but neither could break the ice. To begin the game, the Firebirds recorded the first five shots before the Barracuda reeled off the next 10 in a row. San Jose wrapped up the frame by outshooting Coachella Valley 11-7.

In the second, the two clubs went on a combined five power plays but still couldn't break through. Coachella Valley outshot San Jose 11-5. Through two periods, the game saw 40 combined penalty minutes. At 7:05, Scott Sabourin dropped the gloves with 18-year-old Nathan Villeneuve, winning the bout convincingly.

In the third, the Firebirds drew their sixth power play but couldn't capitalize, as the two teams combined to go 0-for-12 on the man advantage. The Barracuda outshot CV 10-6, and Colin White had a point-blank chance with under three seconds left but failed to beat Nikke Kokko.

In OT, on the only shot, Bystedt (11) snapped in the game-winner as he carried the puck down the left wing. Askarov now has four shutouts on the year-two against the Firebirds-and 13 in his career.

The Barracuda return to Tech CU Arena on Friday (7:30 p.m.) to take on the Ontario Reign for Tigres Del Mar Night. For tickets and more information, visit sjbarracuda.com.

