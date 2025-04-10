Condors Stay in Playoff Hunt with 4-2 Win

April 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (29-28-10, 68pts) stayed in the playoff hunt with a 4-2 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights (28-35-4, 60pts) on Wednesday. Ethan Keppen (6th) scored on the power play to stake the Condors to a 1-0 lead. Keppen has eight points (5g-3a) in 11 games with Bakersfield. Connor Carrick (17th) scored with under seven minutes left in the second to tie it at 2-2 after Henderson took a lead with two second period goals. Carrick is second in the AHL for goals among d-men with 17.

Ethan de Jong (2nd) put the Condors ahead 3-2 with under nine minutes to go in the third. James Hamblin (17th) sealed the win with an empty-net goal, part of a multi-point night. Kyle Mayhew had two assists and has seven helpers in 11 games with Bakersfield.

Rhett Pitlick made his professional debut tonight, becoming the fourth Condor to make his pro debut in the last week. He was originally selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Draft by Montreal. He had four shots.

Bakersfield played without its two leading scorers in Seth Griffith and Drake Caggiula, who were injured over the weekend. Noah Philp was recalled on emergency conditions to Edmonton yesterday.

The win pulls the Condors within three points of Tucson for the final playoff spot. Bakersfield has a game in hand with five remaining.

