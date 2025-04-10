Amerks Hosting Community Food Drive in Partnership with Foodlink

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are once again partnering with Foodlink, the regional food bank, to hold a Community Food Drive over the next several days at The Blue Cross Arena.

"We're thrilled to once again collaborate with the Amerks to bring attention to food insecurity and its impact on the Rochester community," said Foodlink President and CEO Julia Tedesco. "Our network of food pantries and meal programs has experienced a 40% increase in visits for food assistance in the past year. We are immensely grateful for the team's dedication and the fans' support in collecting food and raising awareness."

The Food Drive is accepting donations now and over the team's next three games through Wednesday, Apr. 16 when the Amerks host the Cleveland Monsters in their penultimate home contest of the 2024-25 regular season, a game presented by Foodlink.

Fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items by dropping them off in collection bins in front of The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, located in the lower atrium. The items will then be donated to Foodlink, currently in its 47th year leading the fight against hunger in Rochester and its surrounding areas.

Donations will be accepted during regular Box Office hours Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. as well as on gamedays starting at 11 a.m. through the first intermission.

Fans that donate an unopened, non-perishable food item in the Foodlink bins will receive a voucher which can be redeemed for two complimentary tickets for the Amerks home game on Wednesday, Apr. 16 against Cleveland. Vouchers will be limited to one per person, per transaction and can be redeemed by visiting www.amerks.com/fooddrive and entering the code located on the voucher.

