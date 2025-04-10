T-Birds Sign F Jacob Hudson to PTO
April 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed forward Jacob Hudson to a professional tryout.
Hudson, 24, is in his first full professional season with the ECHL's Maine Mariners. In 61 games, he has posted 38 points (15g, 23a) and 56 penalty minutes.
Before turning pro, the native of Antigonish, N.S. skated in parts of five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Moncton Wildcats before playing three seasons for St. Francis Xavier University.
Springfield returns to action on Friday inside the Thunderdome at 7:05 p.m. against Belleville. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV powered by FloHockey or listen on NewsRadio 560 WHYN.
Fans can get their Thunderbirds tickets for the Calder Cup playoff push today by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
