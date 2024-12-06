Moose Reassign Graham Sward to Norfolk
December 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned defenceman Graham Sward to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.
Sward, 21, has three assists in 12 games with Norfolk this season. Prior to beginning his professional career, the Abbotsford, B.C. native accumulated 180 points (33G, 147A) in 250 career WHL contests split between the Wenatchee Wild, Spokane Chiefs and Winnipeg ICE. The defender was named to the WHL U.S. Division First All-Star Team for the 2023-24 campaign. Sward was a fifth round selection (146th overall) of the Nashville Predators in the 2022 NHL Draft.
The Moose host the Belleville Senators tonight at 7 p.m. It's the Holiday Game, and Santa will be in attendance to take pictures with fans on the concourse. The Moose and Senators rematch on Saturday at 6 p.m. for the Teddy Bear Toss & PJ Party presented by Booster Juice. Tickets to all Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
