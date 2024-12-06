Manitoba Moose doubled-up by Belleville Senators, 6-3
December 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (6-12-0-0) fell 6-3 to the Belleville Senators (10-4-0-4) on Friday night. The Moose were coming off a 3-2 loss against the Calgary Wranglers the weekend prior.
Chaz Lucius opened the scoring five minutes into the first frame. He ripped one past the glove of Leevi Merilainen to record his first goal since Nov. 26, 2023, and give the Moose an early 1-0 lead. Parker Ford doubled the Manitoba lead six minutes later, tipping a shot by Elias Salomonsson to finish the frame at 2-0. Kaapo Kähkönen made nine saves on nine shots in the Manitoba crease, and Merilainen made three stops on five shots for Belleville.
Jaret Anderson-Dolan struck four minutes into the middle frame, making it a 3-0 game in Manitoba's favour. Belleville started the comeback when Xavier Bourgalt and Tyler Boucher scored a pair of goals three minutes apart, halfway through the period. Angus Crookshank tipped a Jeremy Davies shot past Kähkönen to tie things up for Belleville, and end the frame with the score settled at 3-3. Kähkönen made 14 saves on 17 shots for Manitoba, and Merilainen went eight for nine in the Belleville end.
Keean Warshkurak scored five minutes into the final frame, to give Belleville the 4-3 lead. Garrett Pilon and Stephen Halliday added a pair of empty net goals in the final minutes of the frame to secure the 6-3 Senators win. Kaapo Kähkönen made 28 saves on 32 shots for Manitoba, and Merilainen made 19 stops on 22 shots for Belleville.
Quotable
Moose forward Chaz Lucius
"It gives me a lot of confidence to know I can still put the puck in the back of the net. Like I keep saying, it just feels so good to play a game of hockey again."
Statbook
Chaz Lucius (1G, 1A) has recorded four points (1G, 3A) through his past three appearances
Jaret Anderson-Dolan (1G, 1A) has three points (1G, 2A) through his past two games
Parker Ford led the club with five shots on goal
What's Next?
The Moose rematch the Belleville Senators on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.
Prepared by Gwen Blackwell
