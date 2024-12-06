Wolves Topple Griffins 3-1

December 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







The Chicago Wolves took the ice for the first of three consecutive games in three days against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday night in Michigan.

Felix Unger Sorum, Ty Smith and Tyson Jost scored and Bradly Nadeau had two assists to propel the Wolves to a 3-1 victory over the top team in the Central Division. It marked Chicago's second win in three meetings with Grand Rapids this season.

Unger Sorum notched his first professional goal to give the Wolves the lead late in the opening period. With the Wolves on the power play, Nadeau sent the puck through the crease and Unger Sorum pounced and fired the puck past Griffins netminder Jack Campbell to the glove side. Nadeau and Scott Morrow recorded assists on the tally.

The Griffins began the second period while on the power play and cashed in on Austin Watson's goal that evened the score at 1-1.

Later in the second, the Wolves took the lead on Smith's score. Nadeau sent a pretty saucer pass to Smith and the veteran defenseman didn't miss from in close for his first goal of the season. Nadeau and Ryan Suzuki had assists on the play that extended Smith's points streak to four games.

The Wolves kept coming and took a two-goal advantage on a terrific individual effort by Jost. The veteran forward blocked a shot at one end of the ice and then broke in two-on-one with teammate Justin Robidas at the other end. Jost took care of things himself with a wicked wrist shot that sailed over Campbell's left shoulder. The unassisted marker was Jost's fourth of the season.

Neither team tallied in the third and the Wolves had the win in the first of the three meetings this weekend.

Spencer Martin (24 saves) earned the win in goal for the Wolves while Campbell (29 saves) took the loss for the Griffins.

Chicago moved to 8-9-1-0 on the season while Grand Rapids fell to 14-6-1-0.

Next up: The Wolves host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.