Comets Defeated by Bruins, 3-2

December 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY. - The previous two games against Providence saw the Comets defeat them twice. Back home at the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday night, Utica was looking to repeat their previous performances against an Atlantic Division opponent that had only won three road games in eight tries. During the contest, the Comets found themselves down by one goal margins several times and were ultimately unable to move ahead as the game concluded with the team losing their second straight game.

The Bruins scored the first goal of the contest after Georgii Merkulov fired a puck through traffic beating Comets goalie, Isaac Poulter, short side at 3:10. With the Comets down 1-0, Nolan Foote disturbed the Providence breakout and forced a turnover to Brian Halonen who struck at 15:21 for his team leading eighth goal of the season tying the game 1-1. The Comets took a penalty near the conclusion of the first period and the Bruins took advantage when Riley Tufte scored a one-timer at 19:56 leaving the Comets down 2-1 heading into the intermission.

The Comets tied the contest on the powerplay after Chase Stillman sent a perfect cross ice pass to Xavier Parent who blasted it passed Brandon Bussi at 2:00. The goal was Parent's second of the season with Beckman adding a secondary assist on the tally in a 2-2 game. The Bruins used another man-advantage opportunity to go ahead in the game after Mathew Poitras shot from between the circles sailed through bodies and into the net behind Poulter at 14:41. The Comets left the second period down 3-2.

In the final period, neither team could find a goal and the Comets skated away without any points in a 3-2 defeat by the Bruins.

The Comets back on the road when they battle the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday night on December 13th followed by two games in Cleveland the following week. The Comets make their way back home after the Christmas break when they face off against the Americans on Saturday, December 28th inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased at www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

