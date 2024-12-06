IceHogs Annual Teddy Bear Toss Highlighted by Specialty Jersey Auction for United Way

An annual fan-favorite Rockford IceHogs tradition returns on Saturday, December 14 when the Teddy Bear Toss will invade the BMO Center for the IceHogs 7 p.m. game against the Iowa Wild.

Fans who attend the Teddy Bear Toss game are invited to bring new stuffed animals to the game to toss on the ice after the IceHogs score their first goal. The stuffed animals will be collected and distributed throughout the community to children of need to help brighten their holiday season.

This year's Teddy Bear Toss will feature some unique additions, including a Teddy Bear Toss themed specialty jersey that the IceHogs players will wear for the game. The jerseys will be auctioned off online on DASH with the winning bidders receiving the jersey directly from the player after the game and having it signed by the player.

The jerseys were designed by 12-year-old Bella Nichols-Francis, a sixth grader at Maria Montessori at Marsh, who won a design contest over the summer coordinated by the IceHogs in partnership with the Rockford Area Arts Council. Bella was part of SPARK!, the Rockford Area Arts Council's summer art program. The jersey Bella designed depicts the IceHogs mascot, Hammy, wearing a teddy bear costume and holding a book. The design ties in the two big highlights of the night - Teddy Bear Toss and United for Literacy Night, a partnership between the IceHogs and the United Way of Rock River Valley.

IceHogs President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Mark Bernard, along with his wife Julie, are once again donating stuffed animals for the Teddy Bear Toss through the Bernard's 'Bernie's Bears' initiative. Over the years, the Bernard family has donated hundreds of stuffed animals to the IceHogs' annual Teddy Bear Toss. With the special addition of the United for Literacy Night in conjunction with the Teddy Bear Toss this year, the Bernards have also pledged to donate a book to United Way for every IceHogs goal scored so far this season.

United for Literacy Night will promote the importance of reading, specifically how vital it is for parents to spend at least 15 minutes every day reading to young children. United for Literacy Night will feature an array of literacy-themed activities and educational booths on the BMO Center concourse. Attendees can engage in a Literacy Fair, where they can explore interactive activities and resources aimed at fostering early literacy, connecting with local organizations dedicated to young learners.

Last but not least, the Dec. 14 game will include a Kids Takeover promotion with kids helping the IceHogs with PA announcing, emceeing, and other in-game entertainment throughout the night.

Fans can purchase tickets for the Dec. 14 game now at IceHogs.com.

The IceHogs will wear these specialty jerseys on Dec. 14. The jerseys, designed by 12-year-old Bella Nichols-Francis, will be auctioned off to support the United Way of Rock River Valley's United for Literacy initiative.

