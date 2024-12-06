Rangers Recall Matthew Robertson, Wolf Pack Ink Christian Berger to PTO

December 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Matthew Robertson from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Additionally, Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced that the club has signed defenseman Christian Berger to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Robertson, 23, has scored eight points (1 g, 7 a) in 19 games with the Wolf Pack this season. In 209 career AHL games, all with the Wolf Pack, the native of Edmonton, AB, has recorded 63 points (11 g, 52 a).

The 6'4", 211-pound defenseman was selected by the Rangers in the second round, 49 th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Berger, 24, has recorded six points (1 g, 5 a) in 14 games with the ECHL's Maine Mariners as a rookie this season.

The native of St. Louis, MO, suited up in 129 career NCAA games with Penn State University, scoring 42 points (9 g, 33 a). He served as captain of the Nittany Lions during the 2023-24 campaign.

Berger signed with the Mariners as an undrafted free agent on July 21, 2024.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2024-25 season are powered by Verizon.

