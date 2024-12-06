Meyers' Hat-Trick Propels Firebirds Back into Win Column

December 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Texas Stars on Thursday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 6-4. Ben Meyers scored two powerplay goals and Lleyton Roed scored the game-winner with 2:34 left in the third period to move Coachella Valley's record to 11-6-1-2.

QUICK NOTES

Texas scored the game's first goal just :31 seconds into the opening period on a shot from Lian Bischel.

Ian McKinnon tied the game on the Firebirds' first shot of the game, netting his second goal of the season at 8:17.

The Stars scored twice more, including a powerplay goal, in the first period to take a 3-1 lead after twenty minutes of play. The Firebirds were held to just two shots in the first period.

Max McCormick scored a powerplay goal to pull Coachella Valley within one at 5:45 of the second period.

Goaltender Nikke Kokko left the game with an apparent injury in the second period and was replaced by Ales Stezka.

Ben Meyers scored his first of three goals in the game with another Firebirds' powerplay goal with six minutes left in the middle period.

Antonio Stranges regained the lead for Texas just 1:17 later.

Ben Meyers' second powerplay goal of the game tied the game once more for Coachella Valley, making it 4-4 with less than five minutes left in the third.

2:13 later, Lleyton Roed drove the puck on net and beat Magnus Hellberg to give the Firebirds their first lead of the game.

Meyers cashed in on the empty net to seal the 6-4 victory for Coachella Valley.

Ales Stezka made 15 saves on 16 shots to secure the win in the relief appearance.

The Firebirds were outshot by the Stars 32-30.

Coachella Valley's powerplay finished 3-for-6 and the penalty kill finished 3-for-5.

The Firebirds hit the road for a pair of games against the San Jose Barracuda this Saturday and Sunday from Tech CU Arena. Coachella Valley returns home on Thursday to battle the Barracuda again. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT.

