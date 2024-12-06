Game Preview: Condors at San Diego, 7 p.m.

December 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors open up a four-game road trip in San Diego with the third matchup of the season against the Gulls. Both prior matchups extended past regulation with the Condors owning a 1-0-1 mark in the season series.

LOOKING BACK

Alex Swetlikoff scored the Condors annual Teddy Bear Toss goal, but Ontario picked up a 3-1 win on Saturday as the Condors wrapped up a five-game homestand. It was Swetlikoff's first goal with the team and the second straight season he had scored a teddy bear toss goal (Savannah - ECHL).

DRAKE IS BACK

Drake Caggiula returned from Edmonton after playing three games in Utah, Colorado, and Las Vegas. He has nine points (5g-4a) in 12 games with Bakersfield this season.

WILD ONE

The last time the Condors and Gulls met saw the teams combine for 15 goals, most in a Condors AHL game. Bakersfield won it 8-7 in a shootout, matching the most goals scored by Bakersfield in the AHL era. Noah Philp had two goals and four points.

LOOKING FOR OFFENSE

Bakersfield has scored the second fewest goals per game in the AHL (2.44) through the team's first 18 games. The team is 13th in shots per game at 29.61 a contest.

ROAD LIFE

The Condors are 5-3-1 on the road this season, including a 3-2-0 road trip in November.

WINNING THE TIGHT ONES

The Condors are unbeaten in regulation in one goal games with a 4-0-2-1 mark.

300

Lane Pederson plays his 300th AHL game tonight. Bakersfield is his fifth stop in the league after Tucson, San Jose, Abbotsford, and Chicago. He has 220 points (106g-114a) in 299 games.

STRONG AGAINST SAN DIEGO

The Condors are 16-10-2 against the Gulls over the past five seasons.

RACE TO THREE

Bakersfield is 4-1-0 when scoring three goals or more this season.

SHOOTOUT SAN DIEGO

The Gulls earned a 2-1 shootout win on Wednesday in San Jose. Nathan Gaucher scored in the 12th round of the shootout while Calle Clang stopped 31 in regulation and 11/12 shootout attempts.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield's road trip continues on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Ontario.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.