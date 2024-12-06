Griffins Suffer 3-1 Setback Against Wolves
December 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins' Nate Danielson battles Chicago Wolves' Skyler Brind'Amour
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Austin Watson earned the lone tally for the Grand Rapids Griffins in their 3-1 loss against the Chicago Wolves on Friday at Van Andel Arena.
The Griffins have scored during a power play in five straight games (5-for-15, 33.3%) courtesy of Watson's fifth goal of the year. Shai Buium was credited with the assist alongside William Lagesson who skated in his 350th outing as a professional. Goaltender Jack Campbell made his Griffins debut and turned away 29 shots.
The Wolves took the early lead when Felix Unger Sorum scored his first AHL goal at 14:46 in the first period during a power play. Chicago sported an early shot advantage, outshooting Grand Rapids 15-5 in the first.
Watson tied the score with a power-play goal 1:25 into the second frame. Buium fired a shot from the blue line and Watson tipped it home past Spencer Martin. Chicago regained its lead when Ty Smith found the back of the net with 10:27 left in the period and Tyson Jost made it 3-1 on a breakaway at 14:55.
Grand Rapids couldn't convert on its lone power play of the final period at 7:43. The Griffins pulled Campbell with 27 seconds remaining in an attempt to shrink the Chicago lead, but the Wolves' defense held as Grand Rapids fell 3-1.
Notes
Tory Dello skated in his 200th game in the AHL.
Eemil Viro took the ice for his 100th game as a Griffin.
Grand Rapids kicked off its second consecutive weekend with three games in three days.
Box Score
Chicago 1 2 0 - 3
Grand Rapids 0 1 0 - 1
1st Period-1, Chicago, Unger Sorum 1 (Nadeau, Morrow), 14:46 (PP). Penalties-Becher Gr (closing hand on puck), 13:38; Panwar Chi (interference), 17:28; Panwar Chi (interference), 19:31.
2nd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Watson 5 (Buium, Lagesson), 1:25 (PP). 3, Chicago, Smith 1 (Nadeau, Suzuki), 9:33. 4, Chicago, Jost 4 14:55. Penalties-Hanas Gr (tripping), 5:04; Hanas Gr (hooking), 11:14; Morrow Chi (holding), 12:35.
3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Pavlychev Chi (cross-checking), 7:43; Trikozov Chi (unsportsmanlike conduct), 10:54; Didier Gr (boarding), 10:54; Shine Gr (roughing), 17:35.
Shots on Goal-Chicago 15-10-7-32. Grand Rapids 5-11-9-25.
Power Play Opportunities-Chicago 1 / 4; Grand Rapids 1 / 4.
Goalies-Chicago, Martin 2-1-1 (25 shots-24 saves). Grand Rapids, Campbell 0-1-0 (32 shots-29 saves).
A-7,542
Three Stars
1. CHI Smith (game-winner); 2. CHI Unger Sorum (goal); 3. CHI Bradly Nadeau (two assists)
Record/Next Game
Grand Rapids: 14-6-1-0 (29 pts.) / Sat., Dec. 7 at Chicago 8 p.m. EST
Chicago: 8-9-1-0 (17 pts.) / Sat., Dec. 7 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. CST
Images from this story
|
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
