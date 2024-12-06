IceHogs Shut Out 4-0 on the Road Against Wolf Pack

December 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Hartford, CT. - The Rockford IceHogs were shutout 4-0 against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday night inside the XL Center. New IceHogs interim head coach, Mark Eaton, made his debut on the Rockford bench.

In the 1st period, goaltenders Drew Commesso and Dylan Garand pitched a scoreless frame, each stopping seven shots.

Hartford broke through 5:31 into the middle period. Dylan Roobroeck got loose in the slot and elevated a backhand up over the glove.

Minutes later after Colin Felix had broken his stick, the Wolf Pack stormed the house and Jaroslav Chmelar banged in the rebound for a 2-0 lead.

In the 3rd, Hartford extended the lead 3-0 when Adam Sykora fed Jake Leschyshyn in the slot to wire in a wrister.

Alex Belzile added in an empty-net goal for his 8th of the season with three minutes remaining.

The IceHogs continue their six-game road trip on Saturday, December 7th against the Thunderbirds in Springfield. Puck drop is slated for 6:00pm CT.

Hockey returns to the BMO Center on Saturday, December 14th when the Hogs host the Wild for Teddy Toss night. Click here for tickets.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.