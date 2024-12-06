Game Day Preview - CGY vs TUC

December 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The boys are back in town.

The Wranglers return to the Scotiabank Saddledome, eager to settle the score with the Tucson Roadrunners.

After a tough pair of losses in Tucson this season, the Wranglers are looking to bounce back on home ice in the third meeting of this series.

The Matchup

Calgary enters tonight's contest with a 15-5-1 record, leading the Pacific Division and sitting second overall in the AHL.

The Wranglers have been firing on all cylinders this season, but they'll need to put a tough stretch in Tucson behind them.

In their last encounter, the Roadrunners handed Calgary back-to-back losses, taking both games of a doubleheader to seize the early advantage in the season series.

Tucson, currently seventh in the Pacific, sits at 10-8-0 and ranks 22nd league-wide.

A key absence in their lineup could open the door for the Wranglers.

Tucson will be without their top goaltender, Jaxson Stauber, who has been listed as inactive.

Players to Watch

For the Wranglers, William Stromgren has red-hot, notching eight points in his last seven outings.

Stromgren's clutch play was on full display during the Wranglers Dec. 1 victory over Manitoba, where he netted the game-winning goal.

"Rory (Rory Kerins) was down there battling, as usual, and I tried to help him out," Stromgren explained. "It (the puck) managed to pop out to me. It was lucky, but it's always good to get the game-winning goal."

Stromgren's linemate, Kerins, sits second in AHL goalscoring.

For the Roadrunners, Egor Sokolov has nine goals and 17 points.

How to Watch

