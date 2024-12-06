Thunderbirds Edge Islanders in Overtime

December 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD Mass. - The Bridgeport Islanders (5-13-2-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, scored three times in the second period and four goals overall for the ninth time this season, but suffered a 5-4 overtime loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds (11-9-1-0) at MassMutual Center on Friday.

Chris Terry, William Dufour, Alex Jefferies, and Liam Foudy all found the net, while Jakub Skarek (3-7-1) made 32 saves. Both teams had the lead in a spirited, back-and-forth affair that was never separated by more than a single tally.

Terry and Jefferies each recorded one goal and one assist for a multi-point performance.

Springfield scored first for the seventh consecutive game when Tyler Tucker ripped home a power-play strike 9:26 into the contest. With Travis Mitchell in the box for interference, Hugh McGing found Tucker above the left circle and the defenseman simply lifted a wrist shot through a screen and past Skarek for his first of two goals on the night. Springfield outshot Bridgeport 14-5 in the first, but the Islanders turned things after the intermission.

Terry tied the game with a power-play goal of his own 3:20 into the second period. After Skarek made a tremendous save on one end, Fredrik Karlstrom sped through the neutral zone in transition and left a drop-pass for Terry over the blue line. Terry cut to the middle from above the right circle and snapped a shot across his body and past Colten Ellis' glove. It was his second of the season, first since Oct. 16th, and 313th career AHL goal - most among active players.

Dufour put the Islanders ahead less than three minutes later, driving to the net and beating Ellis' glove from the doorstep following a feed from Brian Pinho. It was Dufour's third goal of the season and his first since Nov. 9th.

Chaos ensued for several minutes from there. Just 28 seconds after Dufour made it 2-1, T-Birds captain Matthew Peca squared the contest at two with his eighth goal of the season. Jefferies quickly put Bridgeport back ahead 63 seconds later when he sniped home his second goal in as many games on a set play. Cole Bardreau cleanly won a faceoff to Wyatt Newpower at the right point, where the puck was immediately sent to the left circle for Jefferies' one-time finish at 7:46.

The Islanders held their slight advantage for about seven minutes until Dalibor Dvorsky tied the game again with a 5-on-3 power-play goal. Calle Odelius was accessed a tripping minor and the Islanders were called for too-many-men shortly after, setting up the Thunderbirds with an opportunity to not only tie it, but take the lead. Dvorsky drove the puck past Skarek to make it 3-3 at 14:56, and Tyler Tucker converted his second power-play goal of the night 37 seconds later at 5-on-4.

Bridgeport dominated the third period, outshooting Springfield 18-3, but Foudy had the lone tally to force overtime. After Jefferies put a backhand shot off the outside of the net, Foudy creatively brought the puck to the crease and went top shelf for his third goal in the last five games. Foudy's fifth goal of the season overall made it 4-4 at the 6:49 mark.

In overtime, Dylan Peterson took Peca's pass from behind the net and sniped a heavy wrist shot into the top-right corner from the left circle. His sixth goal of the season ended the contest at 2:47 of the extra frame.

The Islanders went 1-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-5 on the penalty kill, allowing three power-play goals for the second straight game. Bridgeport fell to 0-4 in overtime this season and 1-1-1-0 in the series.

Next Time Out: The Islanders square off against the Providence Bruins at 7:05 p.m. tomorrow night inside Amica Mutual Pavilion. The game can be seen live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

