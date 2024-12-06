Rangers Recall Victor Mancini from Wolf Pack, Case McCarthy Recalled from Loan

December 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Victor Mancini from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Additionally, Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced that the club has recalled defenseman Case McCarthy from loan to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Mancini, 22, has scored four points (1 g, 3 a) in nine games this season with the Rangers. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 9, 2024, against the Pittsburgh Penguins. His first career NHL goal and point came on Oct. 17, 2024, against the Detroit Red Wings.

The native of Hancock, MI, recorded ten points (4 g, 6 a) in 40 games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha during the 2023-24 season. After signing his entry-level contract with the Rangers on April 1, 2024, Mancini suited up in seven games with the Wolf Pack, recording three assists.

During the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, Mancini notched three assists in ten games as the Wolf Pack advanced to the 2024 Atlantic Division Finals.

Mancini has recorded five points (2 g, 3 a) in six games with the Wolf Pack this season. He recorded his first career three-point game on Dec. 4, notching three assists in the Wolf Pack's 6-1 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders.

The 6'3", 229-pound defenseman was selected in the fifth round, 159 th overall, by the Rangers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

McCarthy, 23, has recorded four points (2 g, 2 a) in eleven games with the Bison this season.

A season ago, McCarthy appeared in 39 games with Boston University, scoring nine points (4 g, 5 a). He served as captain of the Terriers.

The native of Troy, NY, dressed in two games with the Wolf Pack following the conclusion of his NCAA career. He made his professional debut on April 19 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

