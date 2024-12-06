IceHogs and Wolf Pack Meet for the First Time Since 2022

December 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Hartford, CT - The Rockford IceHogs battle the Hartford Wolf Pack tonight at the XL Center. The IceHogs have earned points in the first three games of their six-game road trip after a 7-3 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Wednesday night.

Top Line Leads The Way - In their second game together, the line of Colton Dach, Frank Nazar, and Landon Slaggert combined for eight points in Lehigh Valley. All three forwards have littered the scoresheet in their last four games with Dach and Nazar extending their point streak to four games. Slaggert has four points in his last four games following Wednesday's three point night.

Changes Behind the Bench - The Chicago Blackhawks announced late Thursday night that IceHogs Head Coach Anders Sorensen will take over as the interim head coach in Chicago. Mark Eaton, Blackhawks Assistant General Manager overseeing player development, will assume interim head coaching responsibilities in Rockford. Eaton has served served as the Blackhawks Assistant General Manager since 2020.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 8-9-2-0, 18 points (4th Central Division)

Hartford- 9-8-2-1, 21 points (6th Atlantic Division) Watch on FloHockey Download the IceHogs Mobile App Listen on Mixlr

Going Streaking - The IceHogs are currently on a three-game point streak with an overtime loss in Milwaukee and wins in Chicago and Lehigh Valley. Four IceHogs players are currently on point streaks. Nazar (3G,5A) Dach (3G,3A) and Kevin Korchinski (1G,3A) have points in each of their last four games. Cole Guttman (2G,2A) and Brett Seney (4A) have points in back-to-back games.

Road Warriors - Rockford continues their stretch of eight games in eight different cities with tonight's matchup in Hartford, CT. This is the longest stretch for Rockford since the 2022-23 season where they played seven games across seven different cities. The IceHogs have picked up six points in the first five games of this current stretch. The IceHogs will continue their road trip with games in Springfield, MA, and Des Moines, IA.

Scouting the Opponent - The IceHogs and Wolf Pack last met in 2022 where Rockford won both matchups with a pair of 3-2 wins. The Wolf Pack are led by Benoit-Oliver Groulx (8G,11A) and Alex Belzile (7G,12A) who both have 19 points on the season. Groulx registered four assists in Hartford's 6-1 win over the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday. Louis Domingue and Dylan Garand have split starts with ten appearances each.

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups

Dec. 6 @ Hartford 6 p.m.

Mar. 14 vs Hartford 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.