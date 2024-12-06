Merkulov and Poitras Post Two-Point Nights in P-Bruins' Win Over Comets

December 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Utica, NY - Forwards Georgii Merkulov and Matthew Poitras both notched a goal and an assist in the Providence Bruins' 3-2 win over the Utica Comets on Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Riley Tufte netted a power play goal in the second frame. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 18 shots to earn the victory.

How It Happened Merkulov collected a loose puck in the right circle and fired a wrist shot that whistled inside the near post, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead 3:10 into the game. Poitras and Vinni Lettieri were credited with the assists. Brian Halonen scooped up a loose puck in the slot and snapped a shot into the upper-right corner of the net, tying the game at 1-1 with 4:39 remaining in the first period. With three seconds to play in the first frame, Tufte hammered a one-timer from the right circle under the glove of the goaltender for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead. Fabian Lysell and Drew Bavaro received the assists. Two minutes into the second period, Xavier Parent converted on a cross-crease pass from the left post for a power play goal to tie the game at 2-2. Poitras' one-timer from the slot zipped past the blocker of the goaltender for a power play goal, giving Providence a 3-2 lead with 5:19 left in the second period. Merkulov and Ian Mitchell were credited with the assists.

Stats Poitras' tally was his first career AHL goal. He posted his third multipoint game of the season. Merkulov recorded his team leading 12th assist of the season. Bussi stopped 18 of the 20 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 26 shots. The power play went 2-for-6 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3. The Providence Bruins improve to 9-10-2-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, December 7 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

