Moose Gain a Point on the Road in OT Loss at Milwaukee

November 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (4-3-1-0) started the weekend at UW Panther Arena against their Central Division foes, the Milwaukee Admirals (2-4-0-0).

Milwaukee started the scoring in the Friday night tilt. Admirals defender Marc Del Gaizo snuck in on a breakaway and just managed to squeeze a shot past Arvid Holm for a 1-0 Milwaukee lead at 3:34. Despite a multitude of Moose chances, Connor Ingram was perfect for the Admirals in the first frame and saved all 12 shots he faced. The horn sounded with the Moose down 1-0 after 20 minutes of play and leading on the shot count 12-10.

The second period was a tight one between the two clubs. Both Holm and Ingram were spectacular in the middle frame. Eventually, however, Manitoba was able to break through. Ville Heinola swung the puck from the half boards up to the blueline to the stick of Johnathan Kovacevic. The defender loaded up and fired the shot past a screened Ingram and tied the contest 1-1 at 18:19 of the second. After 40 minutes of play, the Moose were tied 1-1 while outshooting Milwaukee 25-18.

The Admirals pressed in the third period, outshooting the Moose by an 8-5 count. However, neither side could find the go-ahead goal. The game rolled on into overtime. The Moose had the vast majority of possession, but a penalty shot would send the game the other way. Cole Smith skated in and beat Holm low to win the contest at the 2:06 mark of the extra frame. Final shots on goal saw the Moose finish ahead by a 32-29 count.

Statbook

The Moose recorded 30 or more shots for the sixth consecutive game

Ville Heinola led the way with five shots on goal

David Gustafsson has points in three straight games (1G, 2A)

Quotable

Moose Forward Evan Polei (Click Here for Full Interview)

ï»¿"I thought we were good, honestly. I thought we were the better team out there. We skated well and made plays. They didn't play in our zone for most of the second and third and Arvid was phenomenal. We ran into a hot goalie tonight that's all it was."

What's Next?

The Moose continue the road swing when they face the Chicago Wolves on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT. Coverage on CJOB.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE and AHLTV begins at 6:45 p.m. CT.

