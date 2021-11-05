Heat's Gallant Suspended for Two Games
November 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Stockton Heat forward Alex Gallant has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a charging incident in a game at San Jose on Nov. 3.
Gallant will miss Stockton's games tonight (Nov. 5) and Saturday (Nov. 6) vs. Abbotsford.
