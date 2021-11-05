Series Preview vs. Tucson: November 5 & 6

November 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights continue their homestand with two back-to-back games against the Tucson Roadrunners on Nov. 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena.

NOTES

The Silver Knights record on the season is currently 3-3-1.

In the 2020-21 season, the HSK faced off against the Roadrunners six times, with the Silver Knights winning four of the games.

The last time the two teams met was in April 2021 for a three-game series. Henderson won two of the contests.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Six games into their season, the Tucson Roadrunners have a 3-3-0 record, with two of those wins on home ice. The Roadrunners have played two away games this season.

Tucson's point leader, forward Hudson Fasching, has a total of 7 points (4G, 3A) in six games played. In their last game on Oct. 30, he had a hat trick against the San Diego Gulls. This is the second hat trick for the team this season, with the other coming from Ben McCartney on Oct. 23 versus the Texas Stars.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Nov. 5: Watch on AHLtv, Listen on 1230 The Game

Nov. 6: Watch on AHLtv and My LVTV, which can be found over-the-air on channel 33.2, on Cox Cable channel 12, and on channel 21 on DIRECTV and Dish Network, Listen on 1230 The Game

HSK POINT LEADERS

Peter DiLiberatore- 5 points (1G, 4A)

Pavel Dorofeyev- 4 points (4G)

Daniil Miromanov- 4 points (2G, 2A)

Sven Bärtschi- 4 points (2G, 2A)

Lynden McCallum- 4 points (1G, 3A)

Jermaine Loewen- 4 points (1G, 3A)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.