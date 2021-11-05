Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m.

(Springfield, MA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road versus the Springfield Thunderbirds tonight. Springfield is the AHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues. The two teams will rematch on Sunday afternoon at GIANT Center to conclude the weekend.

Hershey Bears (4-1-1-1) at Springfield Thunderbirds (5-0-2-0)

November 5, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #8 | MassMutual Center

Referees: Jeremy Tufts (#78), Jake Kamrass (#3)

Linesmen: Nick Briganti (#58), Brent Colby (#7)

AHL STANDINGS

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears enter tonight's game coming off a 4-3 overtime win versus the Cleveland Monsters last Sunday. Trailing 1-0, Hershey received goals from Mike Sgarbossa and Lucas Johansen in the second period, but Josh Christiansen and Liam Foudy responded for the Monsters to give Cleveland a 3-2 lead early in the third period. Garrett Pilon tied the game on the power play at 12:12 of the frame, tipping a Cody Franson shot to the back of the net to force overtime. In the extra session, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby struck for the game-winner at 3:27, scoring on a 2-on-1 rush. Springfield is also coming off a victory on home ice, defeating the Charlotte Checkers 5-3 last Sunday. Nathan Todd had a goal and an assist, and netminder Charlie Lindgren stopped 33 shots for the T-Birds.

TALE OF THE TAPE:

Both the Bears and Thunderbirds are off to strong starts this season, as the Thunderbirds have opened the season on a seven-game point streak, while the Bears have points in their past four games (2-0-1-1). Both teams are allowing just 2.43 goals per game so far this season, while the Thunderbirds have had more success offensively, scoring 3.43 goals per game to Hershey's 2.71. Springfield is led offensively by rookie defender Scott Perunovich who has 10 points (2g, 8a) in six games this season, and was named the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Oct. 24.

OUR OLD MATE NATE:

Springfield's roster features former Hershey Bears forward and fan-favorite Nathan Walker. The Aussie played six seasons for the Chocolate and White, joining the club in 2013. He was drafted in the third round by the Washington Capitals in 2014, and his best season professionally came with the Bears in 2015-16 when he registered 41 points (17g, 24a) and helped the club to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals. In total, Walker played 300 games with the Bears, compiling 140 points (60g, 80a) and 234 penalty minutes. He was Hershey's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year in 2016 for his work in the Central Pennsylvania community.

SPIRIT OF MASSACHUSETTS:

The Bears roster features two players and two coaches with ties to Massachusetts. Forward Brian Pinho hails from North Andover, about 105 miles northeast of Springfield, while forward Mike Vecchione is a native of Saugus, 101 miles from Springfield and just north of Boston. Head coach Scott Allen is from New Bedford, just over two hours southeast of the MassMutual Center. Assistant coach Steve Bergin has the closest ties to Springfield. The Groton native hails from just over an hour south of the MassMutual Center.

BACK TO SPRINGFIELD:

Tonight marks Hershey's first visit to Springfield since Jan. 24, 2020. That evening, the Bears earned a 5-2 win in Matt Moulson's 1,000th professional game. The veteran scored twice on his milestone night to lead Hershey to the road victory. Tonight's game also marks the return to Springfield for three former Bears. Dylan McIlrath, Mike Sgarbossa, and Eddie Wittchow are all former Thunderbirds. McIlrath played 18 games for the Thunderbirds during the 2016-17 season, posting four points (1g, 3a), while Sgarbossa also skated in 14 games for the club that season, collecting 12 points (4g, 8a). Wittchow had a longer tenure with the T-Birds, appearing in 97 games with the club from 2016-18, playing both forward and defense, and notching 19 points (7g, 12a) in that stretch.

